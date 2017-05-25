Solstad bags new contracts and extensions for four PSVs

Solstad bags new contracts and extensions for four PSVsContracts, Tenders and Rates
// May 25, 2017
Solstad Offshore has been awarded new contracts and contract extensions for several of its platform supply vessels.
The contracts will commence in May/June of 2017 and consist of a combined total of circa 500 vessel days split between the vessels Normand Flipper, Normand Aurora, Normand Skude and Normand Naley.
The commercial terms of the contracts are confidential between the parties.
