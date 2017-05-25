Solstad bags new contracts and extensions for four PSVs

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Solstad Offshore has been awarded new contracts and contract extensions for several of its platform supply vessels.

The contracts will commence in May/June of 2017 and consist of a combined total of circa 500 vessel days split between the vessels Normand Flipper, Normand Aurora, Normand Skude and Normand Naley.

The commercial terms of the contracts are confidential between the parties.

More articles from this category

More news

Unique Group delivers dive system Equipment & Technology //

NorSea Group and Kongsberg Group establish digital collaboration Equipment & Technology //

Esvagt strengthens its operations in the UK Company News //

SeaBird secures additional work in West Africa Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Solstad bags new contracts and extensions for four PSVs Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

PGS and TGS ramp up 3D activity offshore Canada Projects and Operations //

Wagenborg Offshore signs contract for Arcticaborg Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Wärtsilä brings lifecycle approach to the table Equipment & Technology //

Bourbon to pay a dividend - confirms appointments to board Company News //

Vallianz secures charter contracts for four vessels Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Scott Angelle named as Director of BSEE Organisations and Associations //

Harvey Gulf secures quartet of contracts Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Gibdock takes action on Normand Reach Yard News //

John Lloyd appointed as Nautical Institute CEO Organisations and Associations //