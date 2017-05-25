Offshore Shipping Online

    Solstad bags new contracts and extensions for four PSVs

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // May 25, 2017

    Solstad Offshore has been awarded new contracts and contract extensions for several of its platform supply vessels.

    The contracts will commence in May/June of 2017 and consist of a combined total of circa 500 vessel days split between the vessels Normand Flipper, Normand Aurora, Normand Skude and Normand Naley.

    The commercial terms of the contracts are confidential between the parties.

