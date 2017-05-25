SeaBird secures additional work in West Africa

SeaBird secures additional work in West AfricaContracts, Tenders and Rates
// May 25, 2017
SeaBird Exploration has signed a letter of award for additional work in West Africa for an undisclosed client.
The project is due to commence late in the second quarter of 2017 and will have a duration of approximately two weeks. SeaBird will be using Osprey Explorer for the project.
