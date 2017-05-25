Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    SeaBird secures additional work in West Africa

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // May 25, 2017

    SeaBird Exploration has signed a letter of award for additional work in West Africa for an undisclosed client.

    The project is due to commence late in the second quarter of 2017 and will have a duration of approximately two weeks. SeaBird will be using Osprey Explorer for the project.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers