Esvagt strengthens its operations in the UK

Company News

//

Claus T Sørensen has taken on the position of Managing Director for the UK at ESVAGT’s office in Aberdeen and will spearhead its operations in the UK market.

“Over the last few years, Esvagt has moved from being a leading Scandinavian operator to being a large operator in the entire North Sea. Such ambition requires a strong presence close to UK customers. It is the largest market in the North Sea, which is why we have employed a strong and experienced leader who, together with our chartering department in Esbjerg, can spearhead our efforts,” said Søren Karas, Chief Commercial Officer at Esvagt.

Esvagt says its activities in the offshore oil and gas and offshore wind energy markets in the British sector are growing.

“The British market is very important to us and we have clear ambitions for growth. We believe that we have something to offer. We have strong solutions for safety and support, over 35 years of experience that very few can match, and we are market leader in several areas. That offers us and our customers opportunities in the British market that we are now dedicated to fulfilling,” said Mr Karas.

Mr Sørensen has 25 years of experience in the offshore industry, primarily with AP Møller Mærsk where, most recently, he was Chief Operation Officer for Maersk Supply. He will take over from Nigel Taylor.

