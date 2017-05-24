Bourbon to pay a dividend - confirms appointments to board

Bourbon to pay a dividend - confirms appointments to boardCompany News // May 24, 2017
The Combined General Shareholders’ meeting of Bourbon SA Corporation was held on 23 May 2017 in Paris, chaired by Jacques de Chateauvieux.
All of the resolutions were approved and, in particular:
- the distribution of a dividend of €0.25 per share in cash or shares;
- the renewal of Guillaume de Chateauvieux and Baudoin Monnoyeur as directors for three years;
- the ratification of the provisional appointment of Adeline Challon-Kemoun as a director; and the renewal of her term of office for three years;
- the appointment as a director for three years of Elisabeth Van Damme, to replace Bernhard Schmidt;
- the approval of the principles and criteria for determining, allocating, and granting the components of executive officer compensation for the 2017 fiscal year;
- the approval of the components of the compensation due or granted for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2016 to Jacques de Chateauvieux, Christian Lefèvre and Gaël Bodénès;
- the authorization for the Board of Directors to trade in the Company's own shares (buybacks and cancellations of shares);
- the renewal of the authorizations enabling the Board of Directors, if it deems appropriate, to make any issuances that may be necessary in the context of the development of the company's business activities.
The Board of Directors, as a result, comprises 10 members including four women, three members of foreign nationality and five independent members. "The board's membership thus provides a complementary range of experiences and cultures," said Bourbon.
