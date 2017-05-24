Bourbon to pay a dividend - confirms appointments to board

Company News

//

The Combined General Shareholders’ meeting of Bourbon SA Corporation was held on 23 May 2017 in Paris, chaired by Jacques de Chateauvieux.

All of the resolutions were approved and, in particular:

- the distribution of a dividend of €0.25 per share in cash or shares;

- the renewal of Guillaume de Chateauvieux and Baudoin Monnoyeur as directors for three years;

- the ratification of the provisional appointment of Adeline Challon-Kemoun as a director; and the renewal of her term of office for three years;

- the appointment as a director for three years of Elisabeth Van Damme, to replace Bernhard Schmidt;

- the approval of the principles and criteria for determining, allocating, and granting the components of executive officer compensation for the 2017 fiscal year;

- the approval of the components of the compensation due or granted for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2016 to Jacques de Chateauvieux, Christian Lefèvre and Gaël Bodénès;

- the authorization for the Board of Directors to trade in the Company's own shares (buybacks and cancellations of shares);

- the renewal of the authorizations enabling the Board of Directors, if it deems appropriate, to make any issuances that may be necessary in the context of the development of the company's business activities.

The Board of Directors, as a result, comprises 10 members including four women, three members of foreign nationality and five independent members. "The board's membership thus provides a complementary range of experiences and cultures," said Bourbon.

More articles from this category

More news

PGS and TGS ramp up 3D activity offshore Canada Projects and Operations //

Wagenborg Offshore signs contract for Arcticaborg Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Wärtsilä brings lifecycle approach to the table Equipment & Technology //

Bourbon to pay a dividend - confirms appointments to board Company News //

Vallianz secures charter contracts for four vessels Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Scott Angelle named as Director of BSEE Organisations and Associations //

Harvey Gulf secures quartet of contracts Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Gibdock takes action on Normand Reach Yard News //

John Lloyd appointed as Nautical Institute CEO Organisations and Associations //

Marco Polo Marine places shipyard under supervisory judge and administrators Company News //

Pacific Radiance forms JV with Allianz Offshore Middle East Company News //

Impairments see Vallianz post first quarter loss Company News //

Bosch Rexroth develops split hoist heave compensation system Equipment & Technology //

Rolls-Royce to deliver hybrid crane for CBO vessel Equipment & Technology //