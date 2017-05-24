PGS and TGS ramp up 3D activity offshore Canada

PGS and TGS ramp up 3D activity offshore CanadaProjects and Operations // May 24, 2017
Petroleum Geo-Services and TGS have announced two new MultiClient 3D seismic projects offshore Eastern Canada.
Following on from the recently announced 2017 2D seismic campaign and the Cape Broyle 3D, the joint venture is now ramping up its 3D seismic acquisition in Newfoundland Labrador with these additional projects, reflecting high customer interest in this region.
East Flemish Pass 3D Phase II is a 1,950 square kilometers extension of a 3D survey that was acquired by the joint venture in 2016 in the Eastern Newfoundland region. The survey will extend eastwards into block EL1150, which is expected to see drilling activity in the future.
Harbour Deep 3D will comprise a minimum of 2,700 square kilometers of 3D GeoStreamer data in the Eastern Newfoundland region covering a mix of held and open acreage to be included in the November 2018 licensing round under Newfoundland Labrador's Scheduled Land Tenure system.
Following completion of these surveys the jointly-owned library will have more than 175,000 line kilometers of 2D GeoStreamer data and 19,400 square kilometers of 3D GeoStreamer data. An expansive well log library is also available in the region, along with advanced MultiClient interpretation products that will improve play, trend and prospect delineation.
