Pacific Radiance forms JV with Allianz Offshore Middle East

Company News

//

Pacific Radiance Ltd says its wholly owned subsidiary, Crest Offshore Marine Pte Ltd has entered into a joint venture agreement with Allianz Offshore Middle East Ltd (AOME), a company incorporated in Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, to jointly incorporate a company in Singapore known as Allianz Radiance Pte Ltd (ARPL).

Under the terms of the JV Agreement, COM and AOME respectively will hold 51% and 49% equity interest in ARPL, making ARPL as indirect subsidiary of the company.

ARPL will be principally engaged in owning, managing, chartering and leasing offshore support vessels particularly in the Gulf Cooperation Council and Egypt offshore oil and gas segment.

The investment shall be funded through internal resources and is not expected to have any material impact on the company’s net tangible assets and earning per share of the company for the current financial year.

More articles from this category

More news

PGS and TGS ramp up 3D activity offshore Canada Projects and Operations //

Wagenborg Offshore signs contract for Arcticaborg Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Wärtsilä brings lifecycle approach to the table Equipment & Technology //

Bourbon to pay a dividend - confirms appointments to board Company News //

Vallianz secures charter contracts for four vessels Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Scott Angelle named as Director of BSEE Organisations and Associations //

Harvey Gulf secures quartet of contracts Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Gibdock takes action on Normand Reach Yard News //

John Lloyd appointed as Nautical Institute CEO Organisations and Associations //

Marco Polo Marine places shipyard under supervisory judge and administrators Company News //

Pacific Radiance forms JV with Allianz Offshore Middle East Company News //

Impairments see Vallianz post first quarter loss Company News //

Bosch Rexroth develops split hoist heave compensation system Equipment & Technology //

Rolls-Royce to deliver hybrid crane for CBO vessel Equipment & Technology //