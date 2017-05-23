John Lloyd appointed as Nautical Institute CEO

Captain John Lloyd RD MBA FNI has been appointed as the Nautical Institute’s new Chief Executive Officer. He takes over from Philip Wake OBE RD MSc FNI, who is retiring after 14 years in post.

Captain Lloyd said: “I am delighted to be leading the next phase of development at The Nautical Institute, at a time of great change for our industry. Now more than ever it is important that the Institute champions best practice and professionalism and promotes a culture of safety first.”

In his previous role as Chief Operating Officer, Captain Lloyd had overall responsibility for the Institute’s specialised training services, including the industry-standard Dynamic Positioning Operator (DPO) accreditation and certification scheme.

His 16-year seagoing career began in 1975, gaining command in 1987 and spending two years as a marine pilot at Walvis Bay. His extensive experience in maritime education has included senior positions at Warsash Maritime Academy and Flagship Training in the UK, CEO of Vanuatu Maritime College and Professor of Maritime Training at the Australian Maritime College in Tasmania.

As CEO of The Nautical Institute, he will be managing the resources of an organisation that has 7,000 members and over 50 branches around the world. He has been a member of the Institute for 30 years.

