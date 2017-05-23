Harvey Gulf secures quartet of contracts

Harvey Gulf International Marine has signed four non-cancellable, long-term contracts for vessels that were stacked or in layup, has taken delivery of two new vessels, and has reconfigured another for subsea services.

Harvey Gulf has signed long-term contracts for the multipurpose platform supply vessel (MPSV) Harvey Intervention and the fast supply vessels Harvey Hustler, Harvey Runner and Harvey Express. The charters follow Harvey Gulf’s recent agreement with Delta Subsea to outfit the vessel Harvey Steeler, which was in layup, to provide remotely operated vehicle and survey services.

Harvey Intervention was redelivered in April 2017 with increased accommodation for 75 people and a new NOV 165-tonne active heave-compensated ultra-deepwater knuckleboom crane. This crane gives Intervention 55m of hook height, which the company claims is more than any other US or foreign-flagged MPSV crane vessel of its size, and ability to lower subsea equipment to 3,600m.

Last week, Harvey Gulf took delivery of the 95m offshore supply vessel (OSV) Harvey Freedom, its fourth liquefied natural gas-fuelled OSV, which immediately joined its sister vessels and began a five-year charter signed with Shell Oil in May 2016.

As previously reported, it has also recently taken delivery of the 104m MPSV Harvey Sub-Sea.

