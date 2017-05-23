Scott Angelle named as Director of BSEE

Organisations and Associations

//

Former Louisiana state official Scott Angelle will head-up the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).

As part of the Department of the Interior, BSEE fosters safe and responsible energy production on the US Outer Continental Shelf through regulatory oversight of oil and gas operations.

Mr Angelle, who most recently served as Vice Chairman of the Louisiana Public Service Commission, will assume his new position on 23 May.

“Scott Angelle brings a wealth of experience to BSEE, having spent many years working for the safe and efficient energy production of both Louisiana’s and our country’s offshore resources,” Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke said.

“As we set our path towards energy dominance, I am confident that Scott has the expertise, vision, and the leadership necessary to effectively enhance our program, and to promote the safe and environmentally responsible exploration, development, and production of our country’s offshore oil and gas resources.”

Mr Angelle, who will serve as the fourth director in BSEE’s history, has held numerous positions in Louisiana State and Parish governments, including Interim Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources, and St. Martin Parish President.

In the aftermath of the BP oil spill, Angelle served at the request of then Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal as liaison to the federal government, and negotiated an early end of the previous administration’s drilling moratorium.

“I welcome the opportunity to serve President Trump and Secretary Zinke, and work with BSEE staff to meet the critical goal of energy dominance for our country,” said Angelle. “It is an exciting and challenging time for BSEE; I look forward to leading our efforts to empower the offshore oil and gas industry while ensuring safe and environmentally responsible operations.”

Mr Angelle served for eight years as Louisiana’s Secretary of the Department of Natural Resources. Under his leadership, the state’s coastal permitting system was reformed, providing for efficient permitting while increasing drilling rig counts in Louisiana by more than 150 percent during his tenure.

He has also served as Chairman of the Louisiana State Mineral Board, and as a member of the Louisiana State University Board of Supervisors, Southern States Energy Board, and the Louisiana Coastal Port Advisory Authority.

More articles from this category

More news

PGS and TGS ramp up 3D activity offshore Canada Projects and Operations //

Wagenborg Offshore signs contract for Arcticaborg Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Wärtsilä brings lifecycle approach to the table Equipment & Technology //

Bourbon to pay a dividend - confirms appointments to board Company News //

Vallianz secures charter contracts for four vessels Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Scott Angelle named as Director of BSEE Organisations and Associations //

Harvey Gulf secures quartet of contracts Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Gibdock takes action on Normand Reach Yard News //

John Lloyd appointed as Nautical Institute CEO Organisations and Associations //

Marco Polo Marine places shipyard under supervisory judge and administrators Company News //

Pacific Radiance forms JV with Allianz Offshore Middle East Company News //

Impairments see Vallianz post first quarter loss Company News //

Bosch Rexroth develops split hoist heave compensation system Equipment & Technology //

Rolls-Royce to deliver hybrid crane for CBO vessel Equipment & Technology //