24 new jobs created as Sentinel Marine expands with new vessel

24 new jobs created as Sentinel Marine expands with new vesselVessel & ROV News // May 22, 2017
Aberdeen-headquartered Sentinel Marine has taken delivery of a new emergency response and rescue vessel (ERRV) which will see 24 new jobs being created in its North Sea operation.
Sentinel Marine, which owns and operates offshore support vessels for the oil and gas industry, has secured a contract for Mariner Sentinel with a major producer for its North Sea oil field. Following construction in China, the vessel is en route to Aberdeen and is expected to commence operating in July 2017.
Mariner Sentinel is the latest of six newbuilds for Sentinel Marine since 2015 – making its fleet the youngest operating in the sector.
The company’s newbuilds have an advantage over aging ERRVs in the North Sea fleet – many of which are converted fishing boats or supply vessels – in that they are more efficient to operate.
Rory Deans, chief executive of Sentinel Marine says, “Mariner Sentinel is part of a new breed of ERRVs; vessels which have not been repurposed but instead have been custom built to ensure they are equipped with the latest technology and are more fuel efficient.
“Safety is key when working in a hazardous environment, and we are continuously looking for innovative ways in which to provide emergency and rescue support to our clients. Multi-role vessels can keep operating costs low while providing a full range of services, including oil recovery, rescue towing and dynamic positioning.
“It is thought that more than 30% of ERRVs currently operating are at least 30 years old. With vessels that are purpose-built to the highest technical standard, Sentinel Marine is better equipped to ensure that safety comes first for all of our clients.”
