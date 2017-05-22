£1m+ contract win for M² Subsea on world’s longest pipeline

M² Subsea, the independent provider of ROV services, has secured its first contract award which is valued in excess of £1 million.

The project will see the firm supplying Go Electra, ROVs and personnel to support survey work on the world’s longest subsea pipeline system.

The company, which has bases in Aberdeen and Houston, has been sub-contracted by Next Geosolutions, an independent geoscience and engineering service provider, to deliver the campaign in the Baltic Sea for the Nord Stream 2 project.

Next Geosolutions was appointed to carry out unexploded ordnance identification (UXO) surveys on the two new pipelines.

The campaign for Nord Stream 2, an extension of the world’s longest pipeline, will be undertaken in an area noted for munitions discoveries following the end of World War II.

To support the 90-day project on the Nord Stream 2, M² Subsea has signed its first charter agreement for the multipurpose support vessel Go Electra, which recently successfully completed its first five-year class inspection.

The scope of work will be project managed from Aberdeen and will see the vessel deployed from Hanko in Finland, and supported by 15 of M² Subsea’s personnel who will carry out the UXO identification work utilizing a Triton XLX 2 Work Class ROV and a Mohican 5 observation/inspection class ROV from the firm’s fleet of 28 assets.

