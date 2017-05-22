Charter contract for Lewek Connector extended

Charter contract for Lewek Connector extendedContracts, Tenders and Rates // May 22, 2017
Referring to an earlier statement dated 16 February 2017, regarding a four month bareboat charter contract for Lewek Connector to a related company of Ezra Holdings Ltd at a rate of US$40,000 per day, Ocean Yield has confrimd that Connector 1 AS (a wholly owned subsidiary of Ocean Yield) has entered into a contract for extension of the charter for a firm period of three months, plus further extensions in charterers option for a period of up to two months, at a rate of US$40,000 per day.
The extended charter period commences on 1 June 2017.
