Charter contract for Lewek Connector extended

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Referring to an earlier statement dated 16 February 2017, regarding a four month bareboat charter contract for Lewek Connector to a related company of Ezra Holdings Ltd at a rate of US$40,000 per day, Ocean Yield has confrimd that Connector 1 AS (a wholly owned subsidiary of Ocean Yield) has entered into a contract for extension of the charter for a firm period of three months, plus further extensions in charterers option for a period of up to two months, at a rate of US$40,000 per day.

The extended charter period commences on 1 June 2017.

More articles from this category

More news

Bosch Rexroth develops split hoist heave compensation system Equipment & Technology //

Rolls-Royce to deliver hybrid crane for CBO vessel Equipment & Technology //

Charter contract for Lewek Connector extended Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

GMS issues operational update Company News //

£1m+ contract win for M² Subsea on world’s longest pipeline Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

24 new jobs created as Sentinel Marine expands with new vessel Vessel & ROV News //

Oceaneering secures extension to frame agreement with Statoil Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

IMCA appoints representative in North America Organisations and Associations //

Oceanteam secures turntable contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

VBMS bags cable lay contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

MMT to provide pipeline inspection services to Nord Stream Company News //

Deep Sea Supply PSVs heading for southeast Asia Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Marco Polo Marine applies for court protection Company News //

Aquatic signs framework agreement with Ocean Installer Company News //