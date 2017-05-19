Marco Polo Marine applies for court protection

Company News

//

Marco Polo Marine and its subsidiary, Marco Polo Shipyard Pte Ltd, have each filed an application with the Singapore High Court pursuant to section 210(10) of the Companies Act for a scheme moratorium to restrain legal proceedings against them and allow them to finalise a scheme of arrangement with their creditors as part of a group’s refinancing and debt restructuring.

The applications were heard on 17 May 2017. The hearing has been adjourned to a date to be fixed for further submissions to be made.

The group is engaged in ship chartering, shipbuilding, conversion, repair and maintenance services.

