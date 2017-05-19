Deep Sea Supply PSVs heading for southeast Asia

Deep Sea Supply PSVs heading for southeast AsiaContracts, Tenders and Rates
// May 19, 2017
Deep Sea Supply has been awarded time charter contracts for the PSVs Sea Supra and Sea Swan for operations in
southeast Asia.
Each vessel has been contracted for two wells firm plus options with an expected duration of at least 255 days not including options, and will commence late May 2017.
