Deep Sea Supply PSVs heading for southeast Asia

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Deep Sea Supply has been awarded time charter contracts for the PSVs Sea Supra and Sea Swan for operations in

southeast Asia.

Each vessel has been contracted for two wells firm plus options with an expected duration of at least 255 days not including options, and will commence late May 2017.

More articles from this category

More news

Oceaneering secures extension to frame agreement with Statoil Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

IMCA appoints representative in North America Organisations and Associations //

Oceanteam secures turntable contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

VBMS bags cable lay contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

MMT to provide pipeline inspection services to Nord Stream Company News //

Deep Sea Supply PSVs heading for southeast Asia Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Marco Polo Marine applies for court protection Company News //

Aquatic signs framework agreement with Ocean Installer Company News //

Sonardyne navigation chosen for AUV programme Equipment & Technology //

Damen launches first renewables service vessel Vessel & ROV News //

GulfMark Offshore commences Chapter 11 proceedings Company News //

Tidewater enters Chapter 11 proceedings Company News //

Oceaneering to provide services and products for Appomattox development Company News //

Eni starts production from Jangkrik project offshore Indonesia Projects and Operations //