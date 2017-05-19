MMT to provide pipeline inspection services to Nord Stream

MMT to provide pipeline inspection services to Nord StreamCompany News // May 19, 2017
MMT Sweden has been awarded a three-year contract by Nord Stream AG to inspect both lines of the Nord Stream pipeline in the Baltic.
External inspection of the pipeline will be executed by a joint venture between MMT Sweden and Reach Subsea.
The scope of work, involving approximately 150 days in 2017, includes visual and instrumental inspection of the pipelines with remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) over the entire length of the route.
The trenched sections and cable crossings of the pipeline will also be inspected. The survey will mainly be conducted from the vessel Stril Explorer.
The purpose of the surveys is to acquire data on the condition of both pipeline strings and associated installations. This information is used in the continued assessment of the pipelines’ integrity, and will complement the data generated in earlier inspection campaigns.
