VBMS bags cable lay contract

VBMS, a subsidiary of Royal Boskalis Westminster, has been awarded a contract by EnBW Albatros GmbH for the inter-array cabling for the Albatros offshore windfarm.

The contract awarded to the company includes the supply, installation and burial, and termination and testing of 19, 33kV inter-array cables.

Cable installation activity is scheduled for 2019, following installation of 79 inter-array cables for the nearby Hohe See offshore windfarm, which is also being developed by EnBW. Part of the scope of work for the Albatros contract is to interconnect both windfarms.

The Albatros offshore windfarm is in the exclusive economic zone of the German North Sea, adjacent to Hohe See.

