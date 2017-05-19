Oceanteam secures turntable contract

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Oceanteam Solutions has been awarded a long-term contract to supply a company that provides cables and systems for energy and telecommunications with port facilities, loadouts and storage of cables at its cable storage facility in Velsen Noord, The Netherlands.

Oceanteam will accommodate a professional cable handling crew, engineering services and equipment for the project and deliver two demountable carousels of which one will be upgraded and customised from 4,000 tonnes to 5,300 tonnes, according to the client's cable specifications.

Spooling operations will start later this month and will be performed by our experienced cable handling crew.

More articles from this category

More news

Oceaneering secures extension to frame agreement with Statoil Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

IMCA appoints representative in North America Organisations and Associations //

Oceanteam secures turntable contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

VBMS bags cable lay contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

MMT to provide pipeline inspection services to Nord Stream Company News //

Deep Sea Supply PSVs heading for southeast Asia Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Marco Polo Marine applies for court protection Company News //

Aquatic signs framework agreement with Ocean Installer Company News //

Sonardyne navigation chosen for AUV programme Equipment & Technology //

Damen launches first renewables service vessel Vessel & ROV News //

GulfMark Offshore commences Chapter 11 proceedings Company News //

Tidewater enters Chapter 11 proceedings Company News //

Oceaneering to provide services and products for Appomattox development Company News //

Eni starts production from Jangkrik project offshore Indonesia Projects and Operations //