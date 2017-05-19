Oceanteam secures turntable contract

Oceanteam secures turntable contractContracts, Tenders and Rates // May 19, 2017
Oceanteam Solutions has been awarded a long-term contract to supply a company that provides cables and systems for energy and telecommunications with port facilities, loadouts and storage of cables at its cable storage facility in Velsen Noord, The Netherlands.
Oceanteam will accommodate a professional cable handling crew, engineering services and equipment for the project and deliver two demountable carousels of which one will be upgraded and customised from 4,000 tonnes to 5,300 tonnes, according to the client's cable specifications.
Spooling operations will start later this month and will be performed by our experienced cable handling crew.
