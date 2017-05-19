IMCA appoints representative in North America

Organisations and Associations

//

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has announced the appointment of Eric Roan as its regulatory representative in North America.

“I am very pleased to welcome an experienced professional with the stature and credentials of Eric on to the IMCA bench,” says Allen Leatt. “He will play a key role in our dialogue with industry regulators and within our extensive network of members in the United States.”

Based in Houston, Texas, Eric has worked in a variety of regulatory compliance and advocacy roles for several oil companies and drilling contractors in the Gulf of Mexico.

He has over 20 years of marine and offshore oil and gas industry experience, including four years as a US Coast Guard Port State Control Officer.

Prior to joining IMCA he was a Programme Manager at the Center for Offshore Safety where he facilitated industry groups tasked with implementing US Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement and US Coast Guard requirements and providing recommendations for clarification to the regulatory agencies.

Mr Roan is a former co-chair of the US Coast Guard’s National Offshore Safety Advisory Committee where he chaired several subcommittees that provided industry input for future USCG regulations. He holds a BS in Marine Transportation from the US Merchant Marine Academy in King’s Point, New York and an MBA from Rice University in Houston, Texas.

More articles from this category

More news

Oceaneering secures extension to frame agreement with Statoil Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

IMCA appoints representative in North America Organisations and Associations //

Oceanteam secures turntable contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

VBMS bags cable lay contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

MMT to provide pipeline inspection services to Nord Stream Company News //

Deep Sea Supply PSVs heading for southeast Asia Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Marco Polo Marine applies for court protection Company News //

Aquatic signs framework agreement with Ocean Installer Company News //

Sonardyne navigation chosen for AUV programme Equipment & Technology //

Damen launches first renewables service vessel Vessel & ROV News //

GulfMark Offshore commences Chapter 11 proceedings Company News //

Tidewater enters Chapter 11 proceedings Company News //

Oceaneering to provide services and products for Appomattox development Company News //

Eni starts production from Jangkrik project offshore Indonesia Projects and Operations //