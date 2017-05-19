Oceaneering secures extension to frame agreement with Statoil

Oceaneering secures extension to frame agreement with StatoilContracts, Tenders and Rates // May 19, 2017
Oceaneering International has announced that one of its oilfield business segments, Asset Integrity, has been awarded a three-year operational inspection frame agreement extension with Statoil Petroleum.
The agreement provides for Oceaneering to develop and implement inspection and maintenance programmes related to 14 specified Norwegian onshore and offshore facilities. The programmes include the assessment and reporting of integrity status and corrective measures, and cover non-destructive testing, video inspection, vibration measurement, thermography, and heat exchanger inspection.
The agreement also provides Statoil the opportunity to add other fields to the work scope.
More articles from this category