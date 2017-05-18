Damen launches first renewables service vessel

Vessel & ROV News

Damen has launched the first example of its Renewables Service Vessel (RSV) 3315 design, a new type of vessel developed in close cooperation with Scottish company Delta Marine.

The first in the new series was named Voe Vanguard at Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld. A week later Voe Vanguard was off to her first offshore windfarm, the Walney Extension project.

Delta Marine took delivery of its first Damen vessel 12 years ago and the Shetland-based company now has four Damen Multicat vessels in its fleet, as well as one it manages.

The RSV 3315 is based on the Multicat design. The vessel can undertake all duties normally expected of a Multicat but has the addition of a spacious, unobstructed deck, DP2 and dedicated four-point mooring. The 33m vessel has a 42 tonne bollard pull.

“We were particularly interested in having DP2 capability. This vessel is suitable for offshore wind but also for tidal projects, where she can stay in position using her DP in some pretty strong currents,” said the owner.

Delta Marine and Damen adapted the traditional Multicat design by moving the wheelhouse forward and leaving the aft deck open. Additionally, it was important to make sure the vessel was under the 500-tonne mark to keep the costs down.

“The vessel is diesel-electric, and has four azimuths, with a large stern thruster. She is also very flexible, with a shallow draught of only 2.6m. The two aft azimuths can swing up into the hull and we can easily switch from DP1 to DP2 mode,” said Delta Marine.

In addition, Voe Vanguard has two powerful cranes, one of which has a capacity of 15 tonnes with an outreach of 20 metres. “With these we can carry and lift an awful lot for a wide variety of tasks.” The vessel also has comfortable accommodation for up to 18 crew.

Delta Marine said the DP2 system is "very important for our clients" and "every single job is crying out for DP2."

