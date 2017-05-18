Sonardyne navigation chosen for AUV programme

Equipment & Technology

//

Marine robotics technology supplied by Sonardyne Asia Pte Ltd in Singapore has been selected to help navigate a new autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) being developed by a joint research programme between PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) and Kasetsart University (KU), Bangkok, Thailand.



The order for a SPRINT inertial navigation system (INS) and Syrinx Doppler Velocity Log (DVL) was placed by the PTTEP-KU and will be integrated on a 4,000 metre rated, long endurance AUV being built for applications including pipeline maintenance and oil-spill detection.

SPRINT technology makes use of aiding from data sources including acoustics, DVL and pressure sensors to improve the accuracy, precision and integrity of subsea vehicle positioning over long distances.

KU, as part of this research programme, will be the first academic institution in the region to own Sonardyne’s new, third generation SPRINT which supports dual gyrocompass and INS operating modes, allowing AUV pilots and survey teams to utilise its navigation output simultaneously. A redesigned lightweight titanium housing provides valuable space and weight savings to help maximise mission endurance.



Syrinx DVL provides tightly integrated beam-level aiding for SPRINT, even if one or two DVL beams are unavailable. It is able to operate at altitudes up to 50 percent higher than conventional 600 kHz DVLs with the high resolution performance of a 1200 kHz DVL, all whilst navigating over undulating and challenging terrain of any type.

