Aquatic signs framework agreement with Ocean Installer

Company News

Aquatic Engineering & Construction has signed a global framework agreement with Ocean Installer. The contract will run for three years with the option of a one-year extension. The agreement will cover the provision of engineering services, supply of equipment and personnel, and all necessary tasks to provide solutions to install, replace, and recover semi-rigid products.

Martin Charles, Managing Director of Aquatic, said, “This important frame agreement will cover all our work with Ocean Installer around the globe and is a testimony to our strong and long-standing relationship with Ocean Installer.

"We already work closely with them in all our complementary regional markets and this agreement reinforces the solid bond we have built between our two companies over the years. The contract will call on the breadth of our experience and the capabilities of our personnel and equipment.”

Aquatic signs framework agreement with Ocean Installer

