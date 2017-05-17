Wintermar Offshore completes loan rescheduling with key lenders

Company News

//

PT Wintermar Offshore Marine (WINS) has announced that a number of companies in the WINS group have completed loan rescheduling agreements with key lenders.

Loan periods and principal repayments have been amended to more closely align these debt service obligations with cash generated.

The group considered this process necessary in view of the lower outlook on vessel utilization and charter rates following the sustained impact of lower oil prices globally and the reduction in spending by its major clients in the oil and gas extraction industry.

Amendments to outstanding bank debt of US$71.4 million have been agreed with the group's major lenders, representing 93 per cent of long term bank debt outstanding at 31 December 2016.

A total of US$31.7 million of loan Principal due in 2017 and 2018 has been rescheduled to become due in 2018 to 2022.

The agreements are subject to completion of certain matters by no later than 15 June 2017.

More articles from this category

More news

Oceaneering to provide services and products for Appomattox development Company News //

Eni starts production from Jangkrik project offshore Indonesia Projects and Operations //

Wintermar Offshore completes loan rescheduling with key lenders Company News //

GulfMark reaches agreement on debt restructure Company News //

Bibby strengthens renewables division Company News //

POSH/Makamin dispute escalates Company News //

Boskalis to shed 230 head office jobs Company News //

Hanson family increases shareholding in NAO Company News //

Topaz starts charter in Mediterranean Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

BP takes leap forward in seismic imaging technology Equipment & Technology //

NOIA applauds Atlantic seismic permit decision Organisations and Associations //

API welcomes CBP's change of heart on Jones Act Organisations and Associations //

Tidewater finalises support agreement - to file under Chapter 11 Company News //

Maersk Supply Service lands Culzean contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //