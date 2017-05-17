Eni starts production from Jangkrik project offshore Indonesia

Eni has started gas production from the Jangkrik Development project, in deep water offshore Indonesia, ahead of schedule.

The project comprises the gas fields Jangkrik and Jangkrik North East, located in the Muara Bakau block, Kutei basin, in the deep water of Makassar Strait.

Production from 10 deepwater subsea wells, connected to the newly built Floating Production Unit (FPU) Jangkrik, will gradually reach 450 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d), equivalent to 83,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed).

The gas, once processed onboard the FPU, will flow via a dedicated 79km pipeline to the Onshore Receiving Facility, both built by Eni, and then through the East Kalimantan Transportation System, finally reaching the Bontang gas liquefaction plant.

Gas volumes from Jangkrik will supply the local domestic market as well as the LNG export market, providing a significant contribution to Indonesia’s current energy requirements and future economic development.

