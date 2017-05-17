Oceaneering to provide services and products for Appomattox development

Company News

//

Oceaneering International has been awarded a contract to provide services and products to support the design, fabrication and installation of ancillary flowline hardware for the Appomattox development in the Mississippi Canyon Area of the Gulf of Mexico for Shell Offshore.

The scope of work for ancillary flowline hardware will include the procurement and installation of pre-lay and post-lay crossing mattresses, flowline jumper fabrication and installation, manifold installation, as well as the design, procurement, fabrication and installation of subsea buoyancy for flowline thermal expansion.

Oceaneering’s vessel Ocean Evolution, which scheduled for delivery in the latter part of 2017, is expected to be used to perform the offshore installation services in various phases commencing late 2017 and ending sometime in 2019.

Oceaneering is also expected to provide project management, engineering, remotely operated vehicle services, survey services, subsea tooling and global data solution services to Shell as needed for the work.

More articles from this category

More news

Oceaneering to provide services and products for Appomattox development Company News //

Eni starts production from Jangkrik project offshore Indonesia Projects and Operations //

Wintermar Offshore completes loan rescheduling with key lenders Company News //

GulfMark reaches agreement on debt restructure Company News //

Bibby strengthens renewables division Company News //

POSH/Makamin dispute escalates Company News //

Boskalis to shed 230 head office jobs Company News //

Hanson family increases shareholding in NAO Company News //

Topaz starts charter in Mediterranean Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

BP takes leap forward in seismic imaging technology Equipment & Technology //

NOIA applauds Atlantic seismic permit decision Organisations and Associations //

API welcomes CBP's change of heart on Jones Act Organisations and Associations //

Tidewater finalises support agreement - to file under Chapter 11 Company News //

Maersk Supply Service lands Culzean contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //