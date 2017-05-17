Oceaneering to provide services and products for Appomattox development

Oceaneering to provide services and products for Appomattox developmentCompany News // May 17, 2017
Oceaneering International has been awarded a contract to provide services and products to support the design, fabrication and installation of ancillary flowline hardware for the Appomattox development in the Mississippi Canyon Area of the Gulf of Mexico for Shell Offshore.
The scope of work for ancillary flowline hardware will include the procurement and installation of pre-lay and post-lay crossing mattresses, flowline jumper fabrication and installation, manifold installation, as well as the design, procurement, fabrication and installation of subsea buoyancy for flowline thermal expansion.
Oceaneering’s vessel Ocean Evolution, which scheduled for delivery in the latter part of 2017, is expected to be used to perform the offshore installation services in various phases commencing late 2017 and ending sometime in 2019.
Oceaneering is also expected to provide project management, engineering, remotely operated vehicle services, survey services, subsea tooling and global data solution services to Shell as needed for the work.
