    Topaz starts charter in Mediterranean

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // May 16, 2017

    Topaz Energy and Marine says its multipurpose supply vessel, Topaz Resolve, has commenced a charter in support of geophysical and geotechnical survey operations in the Mediterranean Sea for a European oil major.

    Topaz Resolve is operating from Limassol, Cyprus for an initial period of one month. The ship is a multifunctional ROV, dive and survey vessel and is equipped for deep and shallow water operations, in DP2 or by four-point mooring.

    The 50m vessel, which was built in late 2015, is equipped with a 25 tonne offshore subsea crane and has accommodation for up to 56 people.

    Topaz has a growing operation in the Mediterranean with a presence of two DP2 PSVs, a DP1 AHTS vessel and ERRV alongside Topaz Resolve.

