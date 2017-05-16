Topaz starts charter in Mediterranean

Topaz starts charter in MediterraneanContracts, Tenders and Rates // May 16, 2017
Topaz Energy and Marine says its multipurpose supply vessel, Topaz Resolve, has commenced a charter in support of geophysical and geotechnical survey operations in the Mediterranean Sea for a European oil major.
Topaz Resolve is operating from Limassol, Cyprus for an initial period of one month. The ship is a multifunctional ROV, dive and survey vessel and is equipped for deep and shallow water operations, in DP2 or by four-point mooring.
The 50m vessel, which was built in late 2015, is equipped with a 25 tonne offshore subsea crane and has accommodation for up to 56 people.
Topaz has a growing operation in the Mediterranean with a presence of two DP2 PSVs, a DP1 AHTS vessel and ERRV alongside Topaz Resolve.
