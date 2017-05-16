Hanson family increases shareholding in NAO

Hanson family increases shareholding in NAOCompany News
// May 16, 2017
North American Offshore's (NAO's) Executive Chairman, Herbjorn Hansson and his son, Alexander, have accumulated 1,681,007 shares in NAO at an average price of US$1.12 per share.
Together with its previous holding, the Hansson family holds shares equivalent to 6.5 per cent of NAO.
This is after the last purchase of 181,007 NAO shares by family members on 12 May 2017.
