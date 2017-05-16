Boskalis to shed 230 head office jobs

Company News

//

Dutch dredging, marine and offshore contractor Royal Boskalis Westminster has completed a study into the costs of its head office organization.

The company said the deterioration in the market and the expected long spell of low energy prices were the reason for the study.

Based on the study, Boskalis will target total cost savings of Euros 30-35 million, resulting in the loss of around 230 jobs.

The restructuring is part of the company's Corporate Business Plan 2017-2019, which Boskalis presented at the start of the year and will be implemented in the next 18 months.

Boskalis said: "The reason for the study is that Boskalis is impacted by the negative market developments, mainly as a result of the low oil price. Initial steps to respond to this were taken last year with the announcement of a fleet rationalization and cost reduction programme.

"A significant part of the fleet rationalization programme was implemented in 2016 and an impairment charge was taken on the offshore fleet and goodwill.

"As a result of this measure around 230 employees will be made redundant at the head office in Papendrecht. The reduction will be absorbed through attrition and redeployment where possible, but compulsory redundancies cannot be ruled out."

Boskalis has requested the formal opinion of the Works Council with regard to the decision.

