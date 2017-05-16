Bibby strengthens renewables division

Bibby strengthens renewables divisionCompany News // May 16, 2017
Bibby Offshore has appointed Dorothy Shepherd as general manager, renewables, a role that will see her focus on delivering new business in the renewables sector.
Mrs Shepherd joins Bibby Offshore with more than 15 years’ experience in the energy industry. Having spent a significant time at The Crown Estate – a key player in supporting the delivery of energy supply for the UK – Mrs Shepherd brings with her a wealth of offshore renewables knowledge, including delivering new developments and supporting infrastructure.
The position includes supporting existing business development and tendering efforts, while collaborating with Bibby Offshore’s sister companies Bibby Marine Services, which offers service operation vessel and walk-to-work vessels and Bibby HydroMap, which offers a range of seabed survey services.
The appointment follows the formation of Bibby Offshore’s new business optimisation team, led by Graeme Wood, as part of the company’s strategic growth strategy. The primary purpose of the team is to facilitate a number of key business initiatives, accelerating the business through the next level of growth.
