Maersk Supply Service lands Culzean contract

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

Maersk Supply Service has secured a major contract with Maersk Oil UK to project manage the complete towing, mooring installation and hook up service scopes for the Culzean Project in the North Sea. It is the company’s fourth contract to provide both vessel and integrated services to customers.

Six months ago, Maersk Supply Service announced its ambition to become a provider of integrated marine solutions to the energy sector.

“It is very rewarding to see our new business area successfully offer safe and efficient integrated solutions centered around optimal use of our vessels. With our ongoing role as primary contractor in the Janice and Leadon decommissioning projects, and now with the addition of the Culzean work scopes, we continue to demonstrate that MSS can effectively take on additional interface management responsibilities to offer simplified execution models to customers,” said CEO of Maersk Supply Service, Steen Karstensen.

In its role on the Culzean project, Maersk Supply Service will manage a wide range of work scopes including project management, planning, engineering, procurement and marine operations necessary for the transportation of the Ailsa floating storage and offloading unit (FSO) from Asia to Europe.

This will include towing activities such as procedure development, towing analysis, and installing the twelve leg mooring system with corresponding hook-up to the pre-installed mooring lines upon arrival of the FSO. The work scopes will utilize the company’s own vessels and crews throughout the project.

“Our Integrated Solutions business is about leveraging our assets, capabilities and partners to deliver a bundled service to our clients that will maximize project efficiency and optimize costs. In the case of the Culzean project, we serve as a single point of contact for the specified work scopes and manage supplier’s contributions, closely aligning our incentives with the client,” said Head of Integrated Solutions Olivier Trouvé.

The project will be executed over a two year period, with anchor installation summer 2017 and FSO tow, mooring installation and FSO moor-up completed in summer 2018.

The Culzean project development is an Ultra High Pressure High Temperature (UHP/HT) gas condensate development located 145 miles East of Aberdeen in the UK sector of the Central North Sea.

The Culzean discovery is located on Block 22/25a (License P111) in a water depth of approximately 85m.

