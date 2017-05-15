Tidewater finalises support agreement - to file under Chapter 11

Company News

//

US-based offshore vessel owner Tidewater is to file a petition for voluntary relief under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code.

In a filing to the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) dated 11 May 2017, the company said it would file in the Bankruptcy Court in the District of Delaware on or before 17 May 2017, seeking confirmation of a joint pre-packaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization.

Tidewater said it was entering into a restructuring support agreement with certain of its creditors, including lenders holding 60 per cent of the outstanding principal amount of the loans under Tidewater’s fourth amended and restated revolving credit agreement, and holders of 99 per cent of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of Tidewater’s senior notes.

More articles from this category

More news

BP takes leap forward in seismic imaging technology Equipment & Technology //

NOIA applauds Atlantic seismic permit decision Organisations and Associations //

API welcomes CBP's change of heart on Jones Act Organisations and Associations //

Tidewater finalises support agreement - to file under Chapter 11 Company News //

Maersk Supply Service lands Culzean contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Polarcus issues share options to CEO Company News //

KDU appointed as reseller for SeaStream and SeaLyte DP systems Company News //

Seacor Holdings to spin-off Seacor Marine in June Company News //

IMCA pleased by CBP Jones Act decision Legislation and Procedures //

CCC UE orders trenching machine from SMD Vessel & ROV News //

DOF Susbea reviewing opportunity for listing in Oslo Company News //

Schottel establishes subsidiary in Norway Company News //

Polarcus awarded broadband 3D project in Asia Pacific Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

CBP withdraws controversial Jones Act notice News //