NOIA applauds Atlantic seismic permit decision

Organisations and Associations

//

The National Ocean Industries Association's President Randall Luthi issued the following statement on the reinstatement of six Atlantic seismic permit applications: “NOIA applauds Interior’s decision to reverse the Obama administration’s premature blanket denial of six Atlantic outer continental shelf (OCS) seismic survey permit applications.



"The decision allows the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to complete its review of the permit applications in an objective manner without the artificial deadline of the end of an Administration.

“Existing resource estimates for the Atlantic OCS are based on data collected from seismic surveys conducted more than 30 years ago.

"As the Trump administration moves forward in developing a new Five Year Program for offshore oil and gas exploration, new surveys using modern technology are vital to providing an up-to-date and scientifically accurate picture of the offshore oil and gas resources off our Atlantic seaboard.

“The offshore oil and gas industry has safely conducted seismic surveys in the US and around the world for decades to assess the location and size of potential offshore oil and natural gas deposits. There has been no documented scientific evidence of noise from these surveys adversely affecting marine animal populations or coastal communities.”

