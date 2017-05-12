DOF Susbea reviewing opportunity for listing in Oslo

Company News

//

DOF Subsea AS and its shareholders, DOF ASA owning 51 per cent, and a fund managed by First Reserve owning 49 per cent, have decided to review the opportunity for the company to apply for a listing on Oslo Stock Exchange.



The company was listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange from November 2005 until December 2008, when DOF ASA and First Reserve took the company private.



As part of a potential listing, the company and its shareholders plan to evaluate a primary issuance of new shares in an offering as well as a partial sale of existing shares by First Reserve.

DOF ASA intends to maintain its current ownership level, through participating with up to NKr 250 million in a cash issue, and contribution-in-kind of two subsea vessels owned by DOF ASA as well options to acquire two additional vessels.

First Reserve expects to remain a significant shareholder after the primary issuance and partial sale of shares.



Proceeds from the primary issuance will provide flexibility for the company to decisively pursue further organic and strategic growth opportunities and enhance the company's competitive position ahead of an anticipated market recovery.

The company has engaged ABG Sundal Collier and Pareto Securities as financial advisers.



More articles from this category

More news

Polarcus issues share options to CEO Company News //

KDU appointed as reseller for SeaStream and SeaLyte DP systems Company News //

Seacor Holdings to spin-off Seacor Marine in June Company News //

IMCA pleased by CBP Jones Act decision Legislation and Procedures //

CCC UE orders trenching machine from SMD Vessel & ROV News //

DOF Susbea reviewing opportunity for listing in Oslo Company News //

Schottel establishes subsidiary in Norway Company News //

Polarcus awarded broadband 3D project in Asia Pacific Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

CBP withdraws controversial Jones Act notice News //

Subsea technology companies form laser mapping alliance Company News //

Collaborative approach delivers new step in vessel monitoring Equipment & Technology //

Winding up order filed against Emas Offshore unit Company News //

Saipem bags Liza field development contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Clarksons Platou forms global renewables division News //