CCC UE orders trenching machine from SMD

Vessel & ROV News

SMD will also sujpply a service support package for the trencher.

Soil Machine Dynamics (SMD) Ltd has signed a contract with Consolidated Contractors Company (Underwater Engineering) SAL for the manufacture and delivery of a hard ground subsea trenching machine.

SMD will design and build a BT500 Burial Tractor (500hp) complete with a full power and control system.



The trencher is due for delivery to Abu Dhabi in 2018, where it will be used for the installation of power cables and flexible products for the oil and gas industry. This is the first investment in a subsea machine of this kind for CCC UE, who are also looking to increase their capability in the installation market.



The trencher will be designed for hard ground sea beds, and will be delivered with a 400hp wheel cutter capable of trenching in hard rock up to 40 MPa UCS. Additional features include beach deployment, which will simplify operations as the same equipment can be used for each stage, from shallow water through to deep. SMD will also supply deck equipment to accompany the trencher, including an umbilical winch.

In order to fully support CCC UE, SMD will be supplying a comprehensive Service Support package to the company, including training of technical and operations staff, on vessel pre-mobilisation support, operations support and maintenance and technical support.

