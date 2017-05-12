IMCA pleased by CBP Jones Act decision

IMCA pleased by CBP Jones Act decisionLegislation and Procedures // May 12, 2017
The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has welcomed withdrawal of a Customs & Border Protection (CBP) notice to revoke and modify rulings relating to offshore vessels under the Jones Act.
IMCA said members with vessels active in US waters, together with their clients, welcomed the decision by CBP withdrawing a proposed revocation of longstanding decisions made over the last 40 years concerning the Jones Act.
The proposals, which would have represented a major change in maritime policy if enacted, had been forecast to result in a substantial GDP loss coupled with significant American job losses along the entire US Gulf coast.
“Now that the CBP proposal has been withdrawn, IMCA and its members look forward to working with CBP and other regulatory and industry stakeholders to consider ways to conduct complex operations offshore under the Jones Act,” said the association.
“This development will greatly assist in providing operators and international contractors the confidence they need to continue investing in the Gulf of Mexico, and continue to create American jobs and prosperity.”
