KDU appointed as reseller for SeaStream and SeaLyte DP systems

Company News

//

GE’s Marine Solutions has appointed KDU Worldwide (KDU) as its reseller for the SeaStream and Sealyte dynamic positioning (DP) systems.

KDU will have reselling rights of the products in the United Arab Emirates and Middle East, which includes Saudi Arabia.

GE said that, through KDU’s strong customer base, its DP systems will be able to reach more customers.

“As GE’s value-added reseller, KDU will enjoy access to advanced DP technologies, our latest digital marine innovations,” said Tim Schweikert, president and CEO, GE’s Marine Solutions. “We continue to strengthen our regional commitment and foster joint success with partners by providing advanced marine technologies to benefit more offshore marine customers in the local market.”

KDU has established itself as a provider of electrical and automation solutions for marine, offshore and industrial segments. Since its inception in 2005, KDU has adapted its solutions to meet the complex and high performance requirements of electrical and automation services for the marine industry.

