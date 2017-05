Polarcus awarded broadband 3D project in Asia Pacific

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Polarcus has received a Letter of Award for a broadband 3D marine seismic project in Asia Pacific.

The project is due to commence in the third quarter of 2017 and will run for approximately one month.

