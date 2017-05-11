Schottel establishes subsidiary in Norway

Company News

//

Schottel has established a subsidiary in Norway.

The company's CEO, Dr Christian Strahberger, said: "By incorporating Schottel Norway AS, the company is pursuing its plan to expedite propulsion sales in Norway and its commitment to global expansion.

"With Frydenbø Schottel Nordic AS and its predecessor, William Knudsen AS, Schottel has had a powerful Norwegian presence for many years. As of now, the latter will exclusively focus on after sales service while Schottel Norway AS will be responsible for equipment sales.”

The Sales Director of the newly founded company is Jan Helge Telseth who is going to be based in the Bergen area. He brings many years of experience in the marine propulsion industry.

Electrical engineer Idar Hatløy has also joined the Schottel team in Norway as Sales Manager for the Ulsteinvik area.

More articles from this category

More news

Schottel establishes subsidiary in Norway Company News //

Polarcus awarded broadband 3D project in Asia Pacific Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

CBP withdraws controversial Jones Act notice News //

Subsea technology companies form laser mapping alliance Company News //

Collaborative approach delivers new step in vessel monitoring Equipment & Technology //

Winding up order filed against Emas Offshore unit Company News //

Saipem bags Liza field development contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Clarksons Platou forms global renewables division News //

SeaBird secures letter of intent for 2D work in South America News //

Statoil hands over Polarled pipeline to Gassco Company News //

Sea Trucks Group Limited in provisional liquidation Company News //

Revenues fall at POSH Company News //

Reach Subsea and MMT order another Surveyor Interceptor Vessel & ROV News //