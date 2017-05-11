Schottel establishes subsidiary in Norway

Schottel establishes subsidiary in NorwayCompany News // May 11, 2017
Schottel has established a subsidiary in Norway.
The company's CEO, Dr Christian Strahberger, said: "By incorporating Schottel Norway AS, the company is pursuing its plan to expedite propulsion sales in Norway and its commitment to global expansion.
"With Frydenbø Schottel Nordic AS and its predecessor, William Knudsen AS, Schottel has had a powerful Norwegian presence for many years. As of now, the latter will exclusively focus on after sales service while Schottel Norway AS will be responsible for equipment sales.”
The Sales Director of the newly founded company is Jan Helge Telseth who is going to be based in the Bergen area. He brings many years of experience in the marine propulsion industry.
Electrical engineer Idar Hatløy has also joined the Schottel team in Norway as Sales Manager for the Ulsteinvik area.
