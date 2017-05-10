Saipem bags Liza field development contract

Saipem has been awarded an EPCI contract for the SURF package for the proposed Liza project operated by Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, an affiliate of ExxonMobil.

Located approximately 120 miles offshore Guyana at a water depth of 1,800m, the Liza field is a subsea development with a recoverable resource estimate of over 1 billion oil-equivalent barrels.

Saipem will perform engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of the risers, flow lines, and associated structures and jumpers.

The award also includes transportation and installation of umbilicals, manifolds, and associated foundations for the production, and water and gas injection systems.

Saipem will deploy its vessels FDS2 and Normand Maximus to execute the work, which will commence in 2019.

