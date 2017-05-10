Offshore Shipping Online

    Winding up order filed against Emas Offshore unit

    Company News // May 10, 2017

    Emas Offshore has confirmed that a winding up order has been filed against Lewek Champion Shipping Pte Ltd.

    The company said it was made aware on 8 May 2017 that Hai Jiang 1401 Pte Ltd had filed a winding up application with the High Court of Singapore on 5 May 2017 to wind up Lewek Champion Shipping Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. Soo Hon Weng is to be appointed as liquidator.

