Collaborative approach delivers new step in vessel monitoring

Collaborative approach delivers new step in vessel monitoringEquipment & Technology // May 10, 2017
Supply base operator ASCO has joined forces with Ultra Electronics Surveillance & Security Systems (ULTRA) and has been awarded a long-term contract by an international operator for the provision of integrated collision avoidance monitoring which improves marine safety.
Ultra Electronics will use multiple platform-based radar early warning systems (REWS) to detect and gather vessel data to address the risks posed to offshore installations by marine traffic.
This data will then be sent onshore to be centrally monitored and co-ordinated by ASCO’s control room team which includes master mariners providing a 24/7, 365 day a year service.
The data will also be tracked by offshore platforms and Emergency Response and Rescue Vessels (ERRVs).
ASCO UK CEO Craig Lennox said: "This announcement is particularly timely in view of the ongoing efforts by the Marine Safety Forum’s 500m safety zone industry work group. Ultimately, our goal is to combine existing radar capability and supplement it with the innovative technology and skill of both organisations to create an interconnected network for the North Sea vessel market – and that is a very exciting prospect.”
Craig Revie of Ultra Electronics added: “By partnering with ASCO, we are offering an innovative partnership which will deliver significant benefits across the life of the project. Providing monitoring and safety systems that reduce manpower and increase opportunities for the efficient deployment of assets, ULTRA hope to expand this approach to other offshore operators in the North Sea and other regions to support cost saving during these challenging times.”
More articles from this category