SOV davit is Vestdavit's largest A-frame unit to date

Equipment & Technology

//

Vestdavit has completed its largest single-point A-frame davit for over-the-side boat handling.

The first PAP-16000 davit, which has a safe working load of 16 tonnes, will be installed on board a service operation vessel for the offshore wind industry. The 58.5m vessel, which is due for delivery by the end of 2017, will operate in northern Europe.

The Norwegian boat-handling specialist said it had received approval from DNV-GL for the new PAP-16000, which can handle workboats in conditions of up to sea state 5. It features an anti-pendulation docking head and guiding arms to limit load sway in adverse weather.

“Vestdavit has supplied bigger davits, but the PAP-16000 is our largest single point davit with docking system for lifting over the side of a ship to date,” said Atle Kalve, Vestdavit Development Director.

“We have delivered dual-point/winch davits of up to 36t SWL and a 30t single point davit for stern operations, making us the market leader in handling very large workboats. However, single point handling of larger and larger workboats over the side without compromising stability presents particular challenges.”

More articles from this category

More news

SeaBird secures letter of intent for 2D work in South America News //

Statoil hands over Polarled pipeline to Gassco Company News //

Sea Trucks Group Limited in provisional liquidation Company News //

Revenues fall at POSH Company News //

Reach Subsea and MMT order another Surveyor Interceptor Vessel & ROV News //

Procurement process gets under way for Balticconnector Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Chouest companies sign five-year deal with Shell Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Ampelmann tests electrically-powered trolley Equipment & Technology //

Allianz appoints offshore energy underwriter Company News //

Brunvoll acquires Scana Propulsion Company News //

Heerema awarded first contracts for new crane vessel Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

NKT names cable-laying vessel Vessel & ROV News //

Harvey Gulf takes delivery of subsea vessel Vessel & ROV News //