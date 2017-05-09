SeaBird secures letter of intent for 2D work in South America

SeaBird secures letter of intent for 2D work in South AmericaNews
// May 9, 2017
SeaBird Exploration has signed a letter of intent for a 2D seismic survey in South America.
The project is expected to commence first half of third quarter and will have a duration of approximately two and a half months.
SeaBird will use Northern Explorer for the project.
