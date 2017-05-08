Offshore Shipping Online

    Chouest companies sign five-year deal with Shell

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // May 8, 2017

    Two affiliates of Edison Chouest Offshore have signed a five-year contract with Shell Brazil for light subsea construction, and inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) services from Island Enforcer.

    According to the company, the agreement includes a varied list of projects featuring vessel services from affiliate Bram Offshore and ROV and survey services from C-Innovation.

    The all-inclusive contract also includes installation, commissioning, inspection, subsea intervention, surveys, testing, bunkering support and material transport.

    Edison Chouest has been active in Shell Brazil exploration campaigns since 2012.

    “We are offering a fully integrated solution,” said ECO Brazil Director Ricardo Chagas. 

