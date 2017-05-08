Procurement process gets under way for Balticconnector

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

The first public procurements for the Balticconnector construction project started last week. Balticconnector is a gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia.

The procurement process for the compressor unit started on 24 April. The procurement processes for manufacture and installation of offshore pipes started on 28 April. The details of the procurements can be found on ted.europa.eu.

“Now that these procurements have started, the Balticconnector pipeline construction project is progressing as planned and on schedule. This is important for the progress of the entire project,” said Herkko Plit, President and CEO, Baltic Connector Oy.

Baltic Connector Oy is a state-owned company set up in 2015 to implement the Finnish part of the Balticconnector natural gas pipeline which will be built between Finland and Estonia.

When completed, Balticconnector will connect the gas networks of Finland and the Baltic countries and will enable the opening of the gas market in Finland.

The EU has granted funding to cover 75 per cent of the project, and the project is due to be completed by 2020.



Inquiries:

President and CEO, Herkko Plit, tel: +358 50 4620 788

Project Director, Tom Främling, tel: +358 50 3262 918



The first public procurements of the Balticconnector project have started, 4 May 2017

