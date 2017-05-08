Reach Subsea and MMT order another Surveyor Interceptor

Vessel & ROV News

//

On 4 May 2017 MMT, Reach Subsea and Kystdesign signed a contract for the delivery of another Surveyor Interceptor high speed ROV.

