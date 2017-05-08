Revenues fall at POSH

Company News

//

Singapore-based POSH has reported a decline in revenue in the quarter ending 31 March 2017. The company said it recorded a 42 per cent decline in revenue year-on-year to US$34.3 million, mainly due to continued challenging conditions across the industry that resulted in lower utilisation and charter rates across most of its business segments. The company reported a loss of US$5.0 million.

The group reduced general and administrative expenses by 57 per cent year-on-year to US$5.2 million. This was mainly achieved through lower salaries and related spending, as well as from an improvement to its debt position from a year ago.

In the offshore supply vessel segment revenue declined by 31 per cent to US$14.4 million, mainly on lower utilisation and charter rates for new and existing contracts. This segment made a gross loss of US$4.7 million.

Captain Gerald Seow, chief executive officer of POSH, said: “Market conditions are expected to remain challenging for FY2017.

"POSH has a resilient balance sheet. This year we look forward to executing several landmark projects, including the Ichthys central processing facility, Egina floating production, storage and offloading unit and the Shell Prelude floating liquefied natural gas unit. At the same time, we continue to manage costs prudently while pursuing opportunities in the Middle East and Africa, which remain active despite current market conditions.”

More articles from this category

More news

Revenues fall at POSH Company News //

Reach Subsea and MMT order another Surveyor Interceptor Vessel & ROV News //

Procurement process gets under way for Balticconnector Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Chouest companies sign five-year deal with Shell Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Ampelmann tests electrically-powered trolley Equipment & Technology //

Allianz appoints offshore energy underwriter Company News //

Brunvoll acquires Scana Propulsion Company News //

Heerema awarded first contracts for new crane vessel Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

NKT names cable-laying vessel Vessel & ROV News //

Harvey Gulf takes delivery of subsea vessel Vessel & ROV News //

Oceanteam signs agreement with bondholders Equipment & Technology //

Henrik Madsen joins Polarcus Board of Directors Company News //

DeepOcean awarded EPCI contract for Troll C platform Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

M² Subsea and Frontera Offshore join forces in Gulf of Mexico Projects and Operations //