NKT names cable-laying vessel

NKT has held a naming ceremony for its new cable-laying vessel, NKT Victoria. The ceremony took place at the company's power cable plant in Karlskrona, Sweden.

The vessel, which was delivered to NKT on 10 April 2017, is among the world’s most advanced of its type. It sdesign is based on extensive experience with offshore installations.

NKT Victoria will lay high-voltage offshore cables with a high level of precision using its DP3 dynamic positioning system and a remotely operated vehicle with underwater cameras and sonar.

NKT said NKT Victoria will also use a power-from-shore solution together with onboard energy storage systems that will significantly reduces fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

The power-from-shore connection can be used whilst in port loading cable onto the vessel, resulting in more environmentally-friendly operation.

Michael Hedegaard Lyng, President and CEO of NKT, said: "With this cable-laying vessel we are now among the very few AC/DC high-voltage offshore cable system providers to deliver complete turnkey solutions. We are well-positioned to continue taking an active part in the growing global market for offshore wind projects and further build on our reputation as a trusted partner in this industry.”

