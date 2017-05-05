Heerema awarded first contracts for new crane vessel

Heerema awarded first contracts for new crane vesselContracts, Tenders and Rates // May 5, 2017
Heerema has announced the first two contract awards for its new crane vessel, Sleipnir.
The first contract is from Noble Energy Mediterranean Ltd for transportation and installation services associated with the Leviathan production platform in the Mediterranean; the second is another transport and installation contract, awarded by Maersk Oil, for the production and living quarters platforms that form part of the Tyra Future project.
The new semi-submersible crane vessel is due to enter service early in 2019. It will be equipped with two 10,000 tonne cranes and is currently under construction at Sembcorp Marine in Singapore.
