Allianz appoints offshore energy underwriter

Allianz appoints offshore energy underwriterCompany News // May 5, 2017
Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) has appointed Zoe Massie as Offshore Energy Underwriter. Based in the company's energy team in London, Ms Massie will report to Tracey Hunt, AGCS Regional Head of Energy, London.
Ms Massie has previous Energy experience gained at Talbot Underwriting in London, where she was an underwriter offering bespoke insurance and reinsurance coverages and policies for oil and gas companies in the London and the international market. She began her insurance career in 2010 as an underwriting assistant at the same company.
“Zoe brings a combination of underwriting skill, first hand industry experience and knowledge of the energy market including property, liability, terrorism and cargo within the line of business. At a very challenging time for the oil and gas industry, her technical expertise will be of significant benefit to our team and will ensure that we continue to provide a first class service to clients and brokers while expanding our energy offering,” said Ms Hunt.
"I look forward to Zoe playing a part in further developing our product suite to provide extensive coverage that spans the full spectrum of upstream, midstream and downstream risks, and to enhance our cross-class offering to include liability, terrorism, cyber and other lines of business written by Allianz.”
